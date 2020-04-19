|
Larry Westrich
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Dianne Westrich (nee Wolf) for 61 years. Devoted father of Greg (Ann), Scott (John), Andy and Laurie (Scott). Cherished grandfather of Nathan, Isabella, Sabrina, Henry, and Emma. Dear brother Ray, Ron, Paul. Preceded in death by his siblings, Jim and Betty. Departed on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 82. Public services will be held at a later date at All Saints Catholic Church and Twin Lakes Retirement Community. Memorial donations may be made in Larry's name to the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or Pregnancy Center - East, 3944 Edwards Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020