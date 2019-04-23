|
Laura B. Eagle
Harrison - Loving sister of Betty Ray, Paul (Joan) Eagle, Joe (JoAnn) Eagle and the late Herman and John (June) Eagle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed April 20, 2019 Age 87. Longtime teacher at Monfort Heights School. Visitation Saturday from 9am until time of Blessing Service at 11am at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cinti., OH 45263.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019