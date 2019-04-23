Services
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessing Service at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Eagle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura B. Eagle

Obituary Condolences

Laura B. Eagle Obituary
Laura B. Eagle

Harrison - Loving sister of Betty Ray, Paul (Joan) Eagle, Joe (JoAnn) Eagle and the late Herman and John (June) Eagle. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed April 20, 2019 Age 87. Longtime teacher at Monfort Heights School. Visitation Saturday from 9am until time of Blessing Service at 11am at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to , PO Box 633597, Cinti., OH 45263.

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now