Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Reading - age 87, passed away on November 13, 2019. Laura was born in South Irvine, Kentucky to Thomas and Mollie Alcorn. Laura was married to Billy Harper for 54 years. She was preceded in death by husband, Billy E. Harper; son, Gary Harper; parents. Laura is survived by children, Clyde (Vicki) Harper, Billy (Cheryl) Harper, Mark Harper, Cindy (Jeff) Hacker, Denise Harper; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Laura will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Friends may call on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 10:00 am until Services at 11:00 AM at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel; 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to, / , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
