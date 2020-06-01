Laura Conrady
Laura Conrady (nee Ladenburger) passed away peacefully at her home on May 29, 2020. Proceeded in death (2013) by her beloved husband, Donald, and their adored daughter, Donna Miller (in 2006). Loving mother to sons Paul and David, daughter Sue Ann (Richard) Stein, and son-in-law Richard Miller. Devoted and proud grandmother to Matthew (Nima Sheth) Miller, Megan Miller (Dusty Israel), Mitchell Miller, Sydney Conrady and Brandon Conrady. Cherished great grandmother to Mia Conrady and Mo Sheth-Miller. Dear sister of Donald and Jerry, and the late Charles, John, Robert, and Jane Vollmer. Graveside service to take place at 10AM on Friday, June 5, at St. James Cemetery in White Oak. Memorials may be made to charity of your choice.. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.