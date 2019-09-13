Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Pius X
Edgewood, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Pius X
Edgewood, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Rodarte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Gowans Rodarte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Gowans Rodarte Obituary
Laura Gowans Rodarte

Villa Hills - Laura Gowans Rodarte, age 90, loving wife of the late Dr. Manuel Rodarte, passed in to eternal life on September 12. Laura leaves her devoted children; David (Vicki), Betsy (the late Richard), Laurie (Manuel), Tom (Cindy), Dan (Anna) and joins the late Jim Rodarte. She was the loving grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 14. Laura leaves behind many dear family members in Mexico. Visitation at St. Pius X, Edgewood at 10 AM on Saturday, September 14, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at: GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.