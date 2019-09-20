|
|
Laura Grubbs
Harrison - Laura Lee Grubbs, born on October 13, 1960, passed away late Tuesday night on September 17, 2019. Laura was the daughter of the late Oliver E. "Gene" and Norma (Bourquein) Grubbs of Harrison, OH. Laura enjoyed reading, learning about American History, watching old TV shows and funny movies. She was a graduate of Harrison High School, class of 1980, where she was very involved with Special Olympics. Through her participation in Special Olympics, she received a varsity letter from the Athletic Department at Harrison High School. She also loved to call people on the phone and say, "I made your day!"
Laura is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Nina and Gerry Quinlivan, her nephews, Kyle and Kevin Quinlivan, her aunt and uncles, Bob and Emma Grubbs and Sam Vaught, and also by many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 12:00 P.M. all at Jackman Hensley Funeral Home 215 Broadway Street Harrison, Ohio 45030. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Cemetery Harrison, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Special Olympics 4790 Red Bank Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45227 c/o the funeral home.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019