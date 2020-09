Or Copy this URL to Share

Laura Harmon



Laura Harmon passed away Sept. 24th, at the age of 94. She was the devoted and loving wife of Virgil Harmon for 64 plus years. Loving mother of Frank, Jack, and Donna. Treasured her grandchildren, Jade, Dan, Shannon, Christina, Erica, and Matthew, and great grandchildren. Laura was a very active community volunteer and past president of The Montgomery Woman's Club. A private service was held for the immediate family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store