Laura Prichard



Batavia - Laura Prichard, 92, of Batavia, passed away on December 2, 2020, at her residence. Laura was born May 6, 1928, in Carter County KY, to the late Thomas and Martha Colley. Laura was the loving wife of the late James W. Prichard. Beloved mother of Patty Ann Dempsey, James W. Prichard Jr., Martha Carolyn Wood (Mark), Vernon T. Prichard, Gary D. Prichard (Debbie) and Ronnie G. Prichard (Jackie). Grandmother of 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 7 siblings. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church 3969 State Route 132, Batavia OH, 45103, at 10:00 AM. Interment Batavia Union Cemetery.









