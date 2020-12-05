1/1
Laura Prichard
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Prichard

Batavia - Laura Prichard, 92, of Batavia, passed away on December 2, 2020, at her residence. Laura was born May 6, 1928, in Carter County KY, to the late Thomas and Martha Colley. Laura was the loving wife of the late James W. Prichard. Beloved mother of Patty Ann Dempsey, James W. Prichard Jr., Martha Carolyn Wood (Mark), Vernon T. Prichard, Gary D. Prichard (Debbie) and Ronnie G. Prichard (Jackie). Grandmother of 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by 7 siblings. A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at Calvary Free Will Baptist Church 3969 State Route 132, Batavia OH, 45103, at 10:00 AM. Interment Batavia Union Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvary Free Will Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Interment
Batavia Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved