|
|
Laura Ruttkay
Cincinnati - Laura Louise Ruttkay (nee Ritter), age 90, passed away on April 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Stephen Ruttkay, cherished mother of James R. Ruttkay and Suellen Ruttkay, proud grandmother of Jenna A. Ruttkay, Jonathan J. (Kate) Ruttkay, great-grandmother of Rooney Ruttkay (born April 18), beloved sister of Ann Duncan and Lynne Stephens, beloved Aunt of Billy, Rob, Marty, Scott, and Trip, Sally and Barb. Dear friend of George. A believer in Jesus. Joined Knox Church on her own at age 12. Traveled every summer by train to Paducah on her own from age 6 to visit family. Made it to the Only one to reach ceiling on the rope at Hyde Park School gym. Accomplished pianist. Proud Sister of Chi Omega. Left U.C. at age 20 to help raise twin sisters. Wore a hat and white gloves to P&G every day to work in complaint dept. as Winnifred S. Carter. Girl Scout leader. Bridge champ of Madeira, 1964. Excelled at needlework. 15 wonderful years in Michigan. Helped John start and run Manufactures' Rep. agency. Mentored many young professional women. Grew up on Shaw Ave; left life from Shaw Ave. Funeral services will be held on April 26, 2019 at 11am at Knox Presbyterian Church, 3400 Michigan Ave. Cin. OH 45208. Only if desired, memorial contributions to Arc of Appalachia, 7660 Cave Rd. Bainbridge. OH 45612, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 21, 2019