Laurena Elizabeth Reagan Metzger
Arlington, TX - Passed away on June 8, 2019 at the age of 93. Memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church, 5950 Montgomery Road, in Cincinnati, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday June 22, 2019. A reception will follow the service at 11:00 a.m. She will be interred at Rest Raven Memorial Park, 10209 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation at melanoma.org or the Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019