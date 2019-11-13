|
|
Laurie Ann Engelman
Cincinnati - Precious daughter of Richard (decd) and Lamana Engelman left this world for her place in heaven on October 13, 2019. Laurie grew up in Wyoming, Ohio. She worked as both LPN and RN in the greater Cincinnati/Dayton area. Her true passion was caring for seniors.
A Celebration of Laurie's life will be held at Montgomery Presbyterian Church, 9994 Zig Zag Rd, on Dec. 7th at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Laurie's name to League For Animal Welfare, 4193 Taylor Rd, Batavia, OH 45103.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019