LaVeda Hegemeier (nee Vaughn)
IN MEMORIUM
Noorwood - 84 years, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. A long-time resident of Norwood, Veda loved reading, cooking, gardening, and animals. She was employed by the Kroger Co. as a demo lady at the Hyde Park Kroger. Veda was preceded in death by her long-time companion Marvin A. Ritter and her sister Mrs. Virginia Jernigan of Cincinnati. Veda is survived by a daughter, Mrs. Loira (Matt) McClure of Illinois, a granddaughter, Christen McClure of Tennessee, a sister, Mrs. Betty McGill of Alabama, and several nieces and a nephew who reside in Cincinnati. The memorial service was held Saturday June 22, 2019 at Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home in Norwood
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 26, 2020