Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Madeira - Beloved wife of the late Raymond P. Fischer for 29 years. Devoted mother of David L. (Cindy) Fischer, Elisa K. Winkelman and the late Dennis R. Fischer. Cherished grandmother of Stephanie (Phil) Grieshop, Tracy (Tony) Travis, Chad (Amy) Winkelman, Jeremy Fischer and the late Nathan Winkelman. LaVerna is survived by several great-grandchildren. LaVerna was preceded in death by her siblings; Marion Hilgeman, Lincoln Hilgeman, Kenneth Hilgeman, Lily Hilgeman, Wilford Hilgeman, Opal Norton, and Margaret Thompson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Departed on June 28, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1st from 5 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Road, Evendale. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 2nd at 9:30 am at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 6543 Miami Ave. Madeira. If desired, memorials may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences at www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 30, 2019
