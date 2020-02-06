Services
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
630 Glenwood Av
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Zion Baptist Church
630 Glenwood Av
Cincinnati, OH
Laverne A Clayton

Cincinnati - Clayton, Laverne Anita, sister of Walter l Clayton, Jr. (Inez), Betty Grizzard (Marvin) and Janet Parker. One sister-in-law Anna M Clayton: two brother-in-laws Ernest Dubose and Jimmie Grisham. Passed Monday, February 3, 2020 Age 76 years. Funeral Service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Zion Baptist Church, 230 Glenwood Ave. Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Zion Baptist Church. Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
