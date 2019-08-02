Services
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Antoninus Church
1500 Linneman Rd.
View Map
LaVerne Argento Obituary
LaVerne Argento

Cincinnati - LaVerne M. Argento (nee Pierce). Beloved wife of the late Carmen A. Argento. Loving mother of Frank (Ellen), Theresa (Greg) Behler, Cathy (Steve) Behler, Debbie (Darryl) Haussler and Martha (Chris) Kuchenbuch. Cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Dear sister of Harold Pierce and sister-in-law of Rose Mazzie. Wednesday July 31, 2019. Age 89 years. Visitation 4 - 6 PM Sunday August 4th at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. A second Visitation will take place at church 9:30 AM Monday followed by a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoninus Church, 1500 Linneman Rd., 45238. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 2, 2019
