Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
LaVerne Beckwith


1936 - 2020
LaVerne Beckwith Obituary
LaVerne Beckwith

New Richmond - LaVerne Beckwith, 82 of New Richmond, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati-Blue Ash. She now joins her many beloved cats in heaven. LaVerne was born on September 17, 1936 to the late John and Emma Beuerlein. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Walter and Robert Beuerlein; sister in law, Eileen Beuerlein. LaVerne is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, J. Michael Beckwith; sister in law, Betty Beuerlein; many nieces and nephews; as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5:00pm until the time of services at 7:00pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 5950 Kellogg Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. In lieu of flowers memorials in LaVerne's name are asked to be made to your local animal shelter. Fares J. Radel Funeral Homes is serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
