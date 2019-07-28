|
|
LaVerne Boeing
Green Twp. - LaVerne M. Boeing (nee Nieman), beloved wife of 61 years to the late Joseph Boeing. Devoted mother of David Boeing. Sister of Joyce (Roger Swadener) Luipold. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Mart and Mae (nee Wessendorf) Nieman. LaVerne passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the age of 88. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd on Tuesday (July 30) from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to the Lupus Foundation of America Greater Ohio Chapter, Inc. 12930 Chippewa Road Cleveland, Ohio 44141. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019