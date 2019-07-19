Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Thiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne Thiel


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Laverne Thiel Obituary
Laverne Thiel

Amelia - Laverne J. Thiel, 84, of Amelia, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 8, 1934 in Cincinnati, daughter of the late Harry and Magdalena Overbeck Haverkamp. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Donald H. Thiel. In addition to her husband, she survived by her children, Jenny Long and husband Steve, Butch Thiel and wife Debbie, Kathy Cassidy and husband Cass, Shelly Sparks and husband Tim; grandchildren, Stephanie Thornton, Nick Long, Mark Cassidy, Jessica Williams, Lauren Shapiro, Hope Claus, Noah Claus and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Haverkamp and her sisters, Helen Altmann and Ruth McCollum. Laverne's wishes were to be cremated. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to E.C. Nurre Funeral Home in Amelia. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now