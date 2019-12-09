Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
552 Main St.
Milford, OH
Milford - Lavinia Harrison, loving mother of Marsha Day, Wendy (Mike) Gerhardt, and the late Karen Harrison, devoted grandmother of Christopher Day, Ryan Engstrom, Courtney Shanks, Ashley Dunham, Tyler Gerhardt and 5 great grandchildren, dear sister of the late Ralph Florentino and Kay Calicchio. Passed Dec. 7, 2019, age 93, resident of Milford. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Sat. Dec. 28, 2019 at the St. Andrew Church, 552 Main St. Milford, 45150. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019
