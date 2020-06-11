Lawanda R. Rase
Anderson Twp - Lawanda R. Rase, beloved wife of the late Donald C. Rase, loving mother of Eric (Cindy) Rase and Suzanne (Gary) Osterwisch, also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Died June 10, 2020 at age 84. Longtime resident of Anderson Twp. Funeral service will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd., Anderson Twp., on Monday June 15 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:15 to 10. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Anderson Hills United Methodist Church. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Anderson Twp - Lawanda R. Rase, beloved wife of the late Donald C. Rase, loving mother of Eric (Cindy) Rase and Suzanne (Gary) Osterwisch, also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Died June 10, 2020 at age 84. Longtime resident of Anderson Twp. Funeral service will be held at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church, 7515 Forest Rd., Anderson Twp., on Monday June 15 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:15 to 10. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Anderson Hills United Methodist Church. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.