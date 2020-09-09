Lawrence Case

Lawrence CaseUnion Township - Lawrence "Larry" Case, a resident of Union Township, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 101. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth McAvoy and the late Mary Lawing. Father of Judy (Russell) DeCausemaker and Carol (Rick) Rowland. Step-father of Gloria Ingram. Grandfather of 12. Great-grandfather of twenty-seven, and great-great-grandfather of five. Brother of the late Carl Case and Earl Case. Visitation for Larry will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held St. Thomas More Church (Withamsville) on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Interment at St. Joseph (New) Cemetery.