1/
Lawrence Case
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Case

Union Township - Lawrence "Larry" Case, a resident of Union Township, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the age of 101. He was the husband of the late Elizabeth McAvoy and the late Mary Lawing. Father of Judy (Russell) DeCausemaker and Carol (Rick) Rowland. Step-father of Gloria Ingram. Grandfather of 12. Great-grandfather of twenty-seven, and great-great-grandfather of five. Brother of the late Carl Case and Earl Case. Visitation for Larry will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) on Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held St. Thomas More Church (Withamsville) on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 AM. Interment at St. Joseph (New) Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E C Nurre Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved