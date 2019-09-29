|
Lawrence Franklin Walters Sr "Larry"
- - Born November 15, 1957 was called upon by the Lord on September 22,2019 in the comforts of his home.
He is survived by 1 son Frank Walters and wife Angela. 2 grandchildren, Aria and Gabriella.3 brothers, James and Marion, Richard and Sandy, David and Merrily Walters Along with many Nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by Blaine and Marjorie Walters. 3 sisters Patricia, Jackie and Mary. 2 brothers Clifford and Robert.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019