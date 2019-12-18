Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Mann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence G. Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence G. Mann Obituary
Lawrence G. Mann

Colerain Twp. - Lawrence G. Mann, beloved husband of 66 years to Marjorie (nee Morarity) Mann. Devoted father of Patricia (late Marty) Robbins, Larry J. (Denise) Mann, Karen Mann, Marcia (Tim) Cannon and Jeanette (Richard) Rodgers. Loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Marty Mann, the late Tom Mann, the late Dick Mann and the late Kay Mann. Lawrence passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Dec 21) from 8:30am-9:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Church (White Oak) at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now