Lawrence George Hehman
1931 - 2020
Lawrence George Hehman

- - Lawrence George Hehman, beloved husband of Violet J. Hehman for 66 years. Loving father of Deborah Herdeman (Robert) and Cynthia Hehman Conway (Bob), and the late Kathleen Lucas. Also loved by grandchildren, Michael Herdeman, Brian Herdeman, Katie Conway, Ryan Lucas and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Passed away on November 9th, 2020 at the age of 89. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Church, 2853 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, 45208, on Tuesday, November, 17th 2020 at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Il 60674. Condolences at rohdefuneral.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
November 12, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
