Lawrence Healy
1927 - 2020
Lawrence Healy, Jr.

- - Lawrence J. Healy, Jr., age 92, passed away on May 8, 2020. Beloved husband for 70 years of Doe Healy. Loving father of Major Pam Healy, Patti (Bob) Baechtold, Jay Healy, Mary Ann (Pat) Romanello, Joe Healy, John (Robin) Healy, and Andy Healy. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, and many loving nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Paul Healy, Jeanne Phillips and the late James P. Healy. A private visitation and funeral Mass will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lawrence was a man of faith, family, and friends. Donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary - Hyde Park Parish. Online condolences can be made at www.rohdefuneral.com.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Visitation
Memorial service
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Great friend to my mom and dad, I will always remember him as Uncle Larry. R.I.P.
Tim and Grace Seurkamp
Friend
May 11, 2020
My earliest memory of Larry is his holding Doe's hand as they crossed the playground to walk home after an evening meeting at school. Since then their love has always inspired me. Larry and his hearty laugh were always on hand to make a last minute grocery run and of course to grill those famous cheese sandwiches. Doe and family, I am deeply sadden for your lost.
Jane Welling
Friend
May 11, 2020
To Doe and family. So sorry for your loss!! Knew Mr Healy as a kid and worked with him and Doe up at St Marys in the cafeteria when my kids went there. He was a wonderful man and will be missed! Keeping you all in my prayers ❤
Peggy (Trame) Elliott
May 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Doe and all the family. Many great memories growing up of the Healy family. Doe and Larry were friends of our parents, Frank and Lucille.
May he rest in peace...
The Ruggieri Family

Cathy Ruggieri
Friend
May 11, 2020
Larry &amp; Doe on their bench given by the St. Mary's students. What a team!
Our condolences to the Healys. What a life well lived! Larry & Doe have been the dynamic duo. Larry was a great volunteer and a role model for all of us. God bless him. Mike & Natalie
Mike Schoeny
Friend
May 11, 2020
Mary Ann, I'm sorry to hear about your dad. I'm keeping you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Christi Kettman
Friend
May 11, 2020
My condolences for the Healy family. I have fond memories of Larry manning the SVDP truck and making the BEST grilled cheese sandwiches in the SMS Cafe.
Lisa Habel
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
I always enjoyed Larry coming to Senior Bingo twice a year, I'm going to miss his sense of humor and laughter. What a joy he was!
Sandy Bollhauer
Acquaintance
May 11, 2020
Such a man devoted to God. We greatly admired his dedication to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. It is a privilege and a blessing to have known Larry. Condolences to Doe and the family.
Ken & Angie Pfaller
Friend
May 11, 2020
Larry was such a dear man. I will always treasure my memories of chatting with him on Saturday mornings in the St. Mary Undercroft before the Lenten Series. His devotion to his faith and his family shone through always.
My children were sad to hear of his passing, because they too have many memories of Doe and Larry from their grade school days at SMS.
Love to all of you!
Mary Anne Bressler
May 11, 2020
Sunshine & Joy Garden in Garden Trug
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Firestone
May 11, 2020
I was happy and grateful our children were able to get to know Larry and Doe as I did with the extended Healy family. He's forever reunited with Grandma and Grandpa Healy and Big Jim. Much Love.
Richard Firestone
Friend
May 11, 2020
Sincerest condolences to the Healy family with the hope that calling to mind your Dad's/husband's 'smiling Irish eyes' will be a gateway to wonderful memories of his long and generous life.
Friend
