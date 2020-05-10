Lawrence Healy, Jr.
- - Lawrence J. Healy, Jr., age 92, passed away on May 8, 2020. Beloved husband for 70 years of Doe Healy. Loving father of Major Pam Healy, Patti (Bob) Baechtold, Jay Healy, Mary Ann (Pat) Romanello, Joe Healy, John (Robin) Healy, and Andy Healy. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, and many loving nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Paul Healy, Jeanne Phillips and the late James P. Healy. A private visitation and funeral Mass will be held for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lawrence was a man of faith, family, and friends. Donations can be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary - Hyde Park Parish. Online condolences can be made at www.rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 10 to May 12, 2020.