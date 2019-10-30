Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Roman Catholic Church
8939 Montgomery Road
Cincinnati, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawrence J. Buer

Lawrence J. Buer Obituary
Lawrence J. Buer

Cincinnati - Buer, Lawrence J., age 93 of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Retired Director of Marketing with Cincinnati Milacron. Loving husband to the late Nan Wirth and the late Dottie Brasch Hendrickson; devoted father of Lawrence, William, Sally, and Mary Beth Buer, Diane (Nick) Ryder and the late Robert Buer; stepfather to John (Barbara) Hendrickson, Dorothy Sue Wagner, and Janet (Harry) Bown; step grandfather of many. Visitation will be held at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 8939 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Brookdale Hospice. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
