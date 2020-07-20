Lawrence J. Ziegler
Blue Ash - Lawrence J. Ziegler, Ed.D., beloved husband of Mary Ziegler (nee Moore) for 39 years, passed peacefully away, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Loving step-father of Anne (Rick) Milton, Kathy Sparks, Barbara (the late James) Adams Love, Peggy (Jim) Theilman, Patty (Michael) Booth. Cherished grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 2. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Teresa Ziegler and 7 siblings. Larry was a devoted educator, having taught at Elder H.S. for 17 years and Cincinnati State for 30 years. Visitation at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Church, 8939 Montgomery Rd., 45236. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Friary or Glenmary Home Missioners. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gilliganfuneralhomes.com
