Lawrence "Larry" McDaniel
Ross, OH - Age 85, passed away on September 27, 2020. U.S. Army Veteran. Employed at Feldkamp as a sheet metal worker, retiring in 1997. Survived by his wife Carol McDaniel; six children, Colleen (Mark) McPheron, Maureen (Tim Ryan) McDaniel, Barry (Sherry) McDaniel, Katie (Rick) Parks, Jenny (Brandon) Drexler, and Mike McDaniel; and other relatives. Visitation at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 from 11:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Aloysius Church, PO Box 95, Shandon, OH 45063. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
.