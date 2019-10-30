|
Lawrence "Larry" N. Graston
Cincinnati - passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at age 90. He was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Mary (nee Mires) Graston and is survived by numerous friends. He was a graduate of Hughes High school class of 1949 and retired from First Covenant Presbyterian Church as their Maintenance Engineer. Lawrence was known for his strong faith and compassionate spirit. Visitation Wednesday 10 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cinti Assoc. for the Blind or Samuel W. Bell Home for the Sightless. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019