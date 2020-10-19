1/1
Lawrence O. Platt
Lawrence O. Platt passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Larry is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Gai "Lan" Platt, and daughters Lorrie Platt and Lana Platt. The Platt family will be receiving friends for a Celebration of his Life at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Visitation is 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., with services starting at 6 p.m. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home-Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
