Lawrence R. Peters
Morrow - Lawrence R. Peters of Morrow, OH. Beloved husband of nearly 53 years to the late Joyce (Schallick) Peters. Loving father of Cindy (Rob) Wolfram and Randy Peters. Dear grandfather of Robby (Ashley) and Anthony (Shelby) Wolfram. Caring great grandfather of Teddy and Carter. Brother of Gerald Peters and Joyce Pershon-Brutsche and the late James Peters and Shirlene Laub. Preceded in death by his father, Everett Peters and mother, Loretta (Brossart) Peters. August 27, 2020 at the age of 83. Proud member of IBEW LU #212 for 64 years, Member of St. Columban Church, Southern Ohio Woodland Owner's Association, former member of Loveland and Lebanon Fraternal Order of Eagles. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday September 2, 2020 with Fr. Larry Tensi officiating at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave. Loveland, OH 45140 where family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Loveland Health Care Center, 501 N. 2nd St. Loveland, OH 45140. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com