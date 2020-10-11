1/1
Lawrence Robert Elleman
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Robert Elleman

Cincinnati - On Friday, October 2, 2020, Lawrence Robert Elleman, of Cincinnati, Ohio, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 79.

Larry was born on November 21, 1940 in Hamilton, Ohio to Bob and Genevieve (Dunlap) Elleman. He attended Dixon-Israel (Eaton) High School where he played drums in the Stardusters Orchestra. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1963 and was a member of the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity. He received his Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1966. He practiced law at Dinsmore & Shohl in Cincinnati for 42 years. On September 12, 1964, he married Barbara Ellen Mann. They raised a daughter, Laura, and a son, Rob.

Larry was known for his kind and generous spirit and his perpetual optimism. He loved history, the law, volunteering, spending time with family, reading (only biographies of presidents), and Ohio State football. He particularly enjoyed relaxing with family and friends at the lake house the family built near Eaton.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Bob, and his mother, Genevieve. He is survived by his wife Barbara; his two children Laura and Rob and their spouses Charlie and Carrie; five grandchildren, Lily, Zach, Violet, Andrew, and Arthur; his three siblings, Gene (Fran), Kathryn (Chuck), and Carolyn (Phil); nieces, nephews and friends. A private service was held by the family at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, Ohio. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
220 East Main Street
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc. Eaton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
October 10, 2020
I worked with Larry for many years at Dinsmore and I have very fond memories of him. He was a loving and generous man. He will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences. Lucy Jamison
Lucy Jamison
Friend
October 9, 2020
Larry was a roommate and a great friend. Many great memories from our college days at OSU. Larry will be missed.
Gary Swigart
Classmate
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mr. Elleman was a member of our Board at the Cincinnati Law Library now know as the Hamilton County Law Library. He donated several years of his time to help make our library Great! I will forever know him as a very kind and thoughtful soul with a greeting smile. Thank you for everything you have done for use through the years. Keep smiling, Julie Koehne
Julie Koehne
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mary McGurk
October 7, 2020
I’m so saddened to learn of Larry’s passing. May God shine His Light on Larry’s Family. Larry’s Mom and Dad were wonderful friends of my Mom and Dad. Larry’s Dad, Bob, was a first cousin of my Mother, Marjorie Collins Rupe. Larry was such a good person. I wish we could have spent more time together. In Family Love, Ken and Bonnie Rupe.
Ken Rupe
Family
October 7, 2020
Larry was a terrific father and I always enjoyed seeing him on his visits to Montclair, NJ to see his grandkids. He had an infectious smile and always had a great story ready to tell. He had a great life - which we should all be hopeful to have said about us.
John Frenzer
Friend
October 5, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gary Elleman
October 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robin Grace
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved