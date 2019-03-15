|
Lawrence Spitz
Cincinnati - Larry, age 89, passed away March 14, 2019 in Hollywood, FL, beloved husband of the late Carolyn Spitz, dear brother of Bernard Spitz, uncle of Gregory, Levi & Manish Spitz & Wendi, Zahler, beloved friend of Barbara Dizenhuz. Services Weil Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Sunday, March 17, 2:00 P.M. . Shiva will be observed Sunday-Tuesday at the residence of Greg Spitz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Cincinnati Hebrew Day School would be appreciated. www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 15, 2019