T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coldstream Country Club
400 Asbury Road
Cincinnati - Lawrence Timothy Marcagi (Larry), age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 with his wife and children by his side. He is survived by Virginia (McGee), his wife of 66 years, daughter Lauren (Steve) Heis, son Timothy (Paula), seven grandchildren - Eric (Alison) Heis, Marianne (Cody) Carpenter, Meghan (Josh) Lawler, Andrew Marcagi, Stephen Heis, Sarah Marcagi and Michael Marcagi, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Larry, the son of Lawrence Timothy and Jennie Walton Marcagi, was born on Oct. 7, 1930 in St. Louis, MO. A proud graduate of Missouri Military Academy, he attended Washington University where he was a member of the football team, ROTC and Theta Xi fraternity. After marrying Virginia in 1953, Larry completed officer training in the U.S. Army and the couple moved to Stuttgart, Germany where he was stationed during the Korean War. He retired as a captain in 1964. Following his military service, Larry joined Massachusetts Mutual as a group insurance manager. He moved to Cincinnati in 1965 as the regional group manager - a position he held for 25 years. A CLU/RHU, Larry was the recipient of the first WR Dignan Award and the Golden Award for top salesman. He also taught CLU courses at the University of Cincinnati for many years. Active in the community, Larry was a Paul Harris fellow of the Cincinnati Rotary Club, treasurer/trustee at Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church and former president and facility planner at the Anderson and Sycamore Senior Centers. Larry and Virginia delivered Meals on Wheels and were also active members in the Merrimakers Dance Club of Cincinnati. Larry loved being a hands-on grandfather and caregiver of his handicapped brother, Richard Marcagi, who preceded him in death. Larry and Virginia spent the last 25 winters in Marco Island, Florida where they were active in the Hideaway Beach Club. Larry won the senior club golf championship twice, scoring a hole in one on the first hole of the final match. Friends and family have fond memories of Larry playing Santa at Christmas gatherings and parties during the last 40 years. A celebration of life service and reception will be held on August 31 from 2-4 p.m. at Coldstream Country Club, 400 Asbury Road. Those wishing to remember Larry may make gifts in his memory to the American Cancer Research Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 4, 2019
