Lawrence W. Bratburd
Lawrence W. Bratburd

Montgomery - age 90, passed away May 31, 2020, beloved husband of the late Mary Jo Bratburd, devoted father of Karen Bratburd and Lauren (Dominic) Wolff.

Private graveside services were held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Cincinnati.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
