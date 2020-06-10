Lee Ann (Lawson) Schaefer
Goshen - Born on August 9, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed peacefully on June 10, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving mother of Dan (Rick Blanco) Schaefer, Bobby (Brooke Gill) Schaefer, Michele (Roger) Haines and the late Michael Schaefer. Caring grandmother of Hailey, Roger III and Ashley Haines, Sophia Gill and Bodin Schaefer and Sophie, Daisy and Athena Schaefer. Dear sister of Brenda and Bill Lawson and the late Jane Lawson. Cherished daughter of Sandra (nee Shinkle) Lawson and the late Danny Lawson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 19 at Goshen Cemetery. Memorial donatons may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Goshen - Born on August 9, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH. Passed peacefully on June 10, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving mother of Dan (Rick Blanco) Schaefer, Bobby (Brooke Gill) Schaefer, Michele (Roger) Haines and the late Michael Schaefer. Caring grandmother of Hailey, Roger III and Ashley Haines, Sophia Gill and Bodin Schaefer and Sophie, Daisy and Athena Schaefer. Dear sister of Brenda and Bill Lawson and the late Jane Lawson. Cherished daughter of Sandra (nee Shinkle) Lawson and the late Danny Lawson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, June 19 at Goshen Cemetery. Memorial donatons may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH 45214 www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.