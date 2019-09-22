Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
For more information about
Lee Kock
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Kock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Charles Kock

Add a Memory
Lee Charles Kock Obituary
Lee Charles Kock

West Chester - 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Marie (nee Delong) Kock; loving father of Karen L. Adams and Michael (Pamela) Kock; adoring grandfather of Clayton Adams, Lauren Kock, Cierra Scotton, Christopher Kock, and Dalton Scotton; great-grandfather of Evelyn and Idris Adams; brother-in-law of Grace Kock and Ann Kock; and brother of the late Bernard Kock and George 'Bus' Kock. Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Service at 12:00 noon. Please visit Muellerfunerals.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
Download Now