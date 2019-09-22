|
Lee Charles Kock
West Chester - 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Marie (nee Delong) Kock; loving father of Karen L. Adams and Michael (Pamela) Kock; adoring grandfather of Clayton Adams, Lauren Kock, Cierra Scotton, Christopher Kock, and Dalton Scotton; great-grandfather of Evelyn and Idris Adams; brother-in-law of Grace Kock and Ann Kock; and brother of the late Bernard Kock and George 'Bus' Kock. Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of Service at 12:00 noon. Please visit Muellerfunerals.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019