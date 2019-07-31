|
Lee Elliott Ketcham
Maineville - Lee Elliott Ketcham, 73, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at the Inpatient Care Center, Blue Ash, Ohio, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 4, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, Lee Ketcham is the daughter of the late Elliott and Joanna Ketcham and sister of the late William Ketcham. She is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Hans Edlund, of Roanoke, Virginia, as well as her beloved cousins Melanie Pirollo of New Jersey, Lynn Dickey of Florida, and Elizabeth VanLiere of Washington.
Lee is deeply missed by Don Davis, her loving soulmate of Maineville, Ohio.
Lee's best friend, Marlene Shapiro, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, cherishes the close friendship she shared with Lee for 54 years. Marlene describes Lee as a spiritual and passionate woman who found joy in traveling and spending time with her many friends. Anyone who had the honor of knowing Lee will always remember her love and loyalty to friends and family. Her spirituality was evident by the way she lived and died: with the positive belief that all will end well.
Lee graduated from Colerain High School in 1964 and received both her Bachelor and Master of Education degrees from the University of Cincinnati. Lee was the long-time Director of Curriculum for the Southwest Educational Regional Resource Center. In this role she empowered educators in Hamilton County to become certified "Teacher Effectiveness" trainers. Throughout her career Lee remained an effective presenter at educators' workshops in her home state of Ohio.
Family and friends would like to express special gratitude to Ann Glaser, Lee's dedicated cancer coach and friend, and to the RNs and Hospice team members who provided excellent and compassionate end-of- life care to Lee.
A celebration of Lee's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
"A sister is someone who loves you from the heart, no matter how much you argue, you cannot be drawn apart." ~ Shiv Sharma
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from July 31 to Aug. 4, 2019