Lee Sachs
Sachs, Lee, age 96, passed away March 5, 2020, beloved husband of the late Anita Sachs, devoted father of Cathy (Gary) Hollander, Bill Sachs (Betsy Goldfarb) and Glen Sachs, dear brother of the late Sidney (JoAnne) Sachs, loving grandfather of Jeremy & Brad Hollander and Molly & Daniel Sachs. Private Graveside services held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Queen City Hospice or the would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020