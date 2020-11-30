Lela Pearl Morgan
Milford - Went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Born on September 3, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved wife of 61 years to James Gordon Morgan. Loving mother of Venus (Robert) Welch, Teresa (Thomas) Bonnlander and Gay Lynn Morgan. Caring grandmother of Crystal (Pete) Solly, Cheryl Bonnlander and David (Amanda) Bonnlander. Proud great-grandmother of Gwen and Collee Bonnlander, Max Bonnlander, and Phoebe Yonker. Dear sister of the late Ruth Kenneda. Cherished daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (nee Elhman) Kafka. Services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 3, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Lela Morgan to the Alzheimer's Association
