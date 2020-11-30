1/
Lela Pearl Morgan
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lela Pearl Morgan

Milford - Went home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Born on September 3, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved wife of 61 years to James Gordon Morgan. Loving mother of Venus (Robert) Welch, Teresa (Thomas) Bonnlander and Gay Lynn Morgan. Caring grandmother of Crystal (Pete) Solly, Cheryl Bonnlander and David (Amanda) Bonnlander. Proud great-grandmother of Gwen and Collee Bonnlander, Max Bonnlander, and Phoebe Yonker. Dear sister of the late Ruth Kenneda. Cherished daughter of the late Edward and Ruth (nee Elhman) Kafka. Services will be held at 12 Noon on Thursday, December 3, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Lela Morgan to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Goshen Twp.-Milford-Batavia Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved