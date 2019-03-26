Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Gertrude Church
6543 Miami Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Following Services
St. Gertrude Church
Interment
Following Services
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Cartuyvelles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Cartuyvelles

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lena Cartuyvelles Obituary
Lena Cartuyvelles

Madeira - Lena Cartuyvelles (nee Roberto), beloved wife of the late Paul Cartuyvelles, devoted sister of the late Frances Sauer and Anthony Roberto, cherished aunt of Jeff Kuhlman, Tom Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell and the late Paul Kuhlman. She also leaves behind many relatives and friends. Passed away on Friday March 15th at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 27th, from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral services at St. Gertrude Church 6543 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH (45243). Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Gertrude Church, Cincinnati Eye Institute, or the Hamilton County SPCA, or the . Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.