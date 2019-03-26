|
|
Lena Cartuyvelles
Madeira - Lena Cartuyvelles (nee Roberto), beloved wife of the late Paul Cartuyvelles, devoted sister of the late Frances Sauer and Anthony Roberto, cherished aunt of Jeff Kuhlman, Tom Mitchell, Kevin Mitchell and the late Paul Kuhlman. She also leaves behind many relatives and friends. Passed away on Friday March 15th at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Wednesday March 27th, from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral services at St. Gertrude Church 6543 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH (45243). Interment will immediately follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Gertrude Church, Cincinnati Eye Institute, or the Hamilton County SPCA, or the . Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 26, 2019