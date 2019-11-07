|
Lena Rivers (nee Futrell) Gerhardstein
Lena Rivers Gerhardstein (nee Futrell) wife of the late Walter L. Gerhardstein, beloved mother of Diane (Daniel) Evans, Kimberly Evers, Connie Ostrander, and the late Walter Gerhardstein Jr., also survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Lena was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters. Died Nov. 5, 2019. Age 85 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Anderson Twp. on Mon. Nov. 11, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church from 9-10 AM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019