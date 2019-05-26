Services
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Martin Catholic Church
8044 Yorkridge Rd.
Guilford, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin Catholic Church
8044 Yorkridge Rd
Guilford, OH
Cincinnati - Beloved husband for 43 years of Edna (Foster) Vogelgesang. Loving father of David (Sarah) Vogelgesang and Allison (Eric) Scholl. Devoted grandpa of Lydia, Christian, Sophia, Chloe and Alex. Dear brother of Norma Banschbach, Betty Chrisman and the late Jim and Clarence Vogelgesang and Lois Doerflein. Died May 23, 2019 Age 77. Visitation Wednesday from 11am until time of Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Martin Catholic Church, 8044 Yorkridge Rd., Guilford, IN. Burial to follow with military honors in the church cemetery. Donations may be made to the .

www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 26, 2019
