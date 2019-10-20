Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
4551 Delhi Pike
Leo B. Jesse Obituary
Leo B. Jesse

Cincinnati - "Lee" Beloved husband for 59 years to the late Janet M. Jesse (nee Ruther). Devoted and loving father of Dr. Michael (Barbara) Jesse, Diane (Paul) Zoecklein, Steve (Cindy) Jesse and David (Tonya) Jesse. Cherished grandfather of Mary, Jenny, Eric, Sarah, Keith, Stacy, Chelsea, Brittany, Matt, Elise, Steven, Kyle, Lexie and great grandfather of Gabriel, Christopher, Cameron, Olivia and Henry. Dear brother of the late Herman, Paul (Brother Conrad) and Mary Keller. He was a member of the Pipefitters Local #392, US Navy Veteran of WWII and Korean War and member of the Post 10380. Gone to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike from 8:30AM until 9:45AM. Funeral Mass will follow at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lee's name to St. Dominic Education Fund, Elder High School, Queen City Hospice or the Post 10380. Condolences may be made to www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019
