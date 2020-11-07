Leo Carroll O'Neill
Anderson Township - Leo Carroll O'Neill, age 83 of Anderson Township, passed away Wednesday November 4th. He was born on January 1, 1937 in Maysville, Kentucky. Leo is survived by his spouse, Lillian Ryan O'Neill, daughters Carol O'Neill Osborne, Peggy O'Neill and Janet O'Neill, two grandchildren Cecelia (Nick) Smith and Lance Osborne and one great-granddaugher, Isabella Smith. Mr. O'Neill is survived by one sister Lillian (Richard) Beaulieu. Preceded in his death by parents, Charles T and Alice (Slattery) O'Neill and siblings Margaret Ann (Tom) Comer, Charlotte (George) Ashley, Noreen (Ed) Comer, Charles T. (Mary Janet) O'Neill, Jr., and Jamesene (David) Gibson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Leo O'Neill was a retired Cincinnati Police Officer and Cincinnati Water Works Security Officer. Proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., on Wednesday, November 11th at 10:30 am. Visitation will be held at the church on Wed. from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Maysville, Ky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick School, 318 Limestone St., Maysville, Ky 41056 or charity of your choice
