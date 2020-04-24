Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Leo G. Naber Jr. DDS

Cincinnati - beloved husband to the late Eileen C. (nee Fisher) Naber of 53 years, loving mother of Paul (Carrie), Andrew (Crystel), Harry Downing and the late Tami Naber, grandfather of Bradley, Kristin and Alyssa Naber, Alexis Franada, Sofia and Harry Downing, great-grandfather to Leo Naber. Peacefully, Wednesday April, 22, 2020, age 84. Leo was a loving Pediatric Dentist and cared for countless patients for 51 years. Private Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Antoninus Church. A ceremonial procession will occur following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tami Naber Memorial Scholarship c/o St. Ursula Academy, 1339 E. McMillan St., 45206, the Sisters of Charity 5900 Delhi Pike, 45051 or the Thomas A. and Kathleen McDonough Buzek Memorial Scholarship c/o Xavier University Office of Development 3800 Victory Pkwy., 45207. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
