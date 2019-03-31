|
|
Father Leo Schloemer
Cincinnati - Father Leo Schloemer, 94, died Monday, March 25. The Cincinnati native and long-time Glenmary Home Missioner is survived by his fellow missioners and friends. Reception of the body will take place Wednesday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Fields Chapel, 4085 Glenmary Trace, Fairfield, OH. Visitation will follow. A wake service will begin at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1050 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH. Memorials may be made to Glenmary Home Missioners, P.O. Box 465618, Cincinnati, OH 45246-5618. Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For the full obituary, visit www.glenmary.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019