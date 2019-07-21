Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Rita Frey (nee Kreiling), loving father of Leonard P. Frey and Michael (Vickie) Frey, dear grandfather of Eric (Kaitlyn) and Sara Frey, dear brother of Ronald Frey, Richard Frey and the late Tony Frey, uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Age 86. Visitation will be Friday, July 26th at St. Dominic Church (Gathering Space) from 9AM until time of funeral mass at 10AM. Memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 21, 2019
