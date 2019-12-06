Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Virginia L. Chasteen, loving father of Scott (Tawnie) Chasteen, Lisa Place and Tamara Chasteen, step father of Gary Gibson, Jr. and Kristina Haller, grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 5, brother of Carol Sue Heitzler, Jenny Meyer and the late Fred Chasteen. Lenny retired from GM after 30 years. He passed away on Thursday, December, 5, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224 on Wednesday, December 11 from 4 PM until service at 6 PM. Donations may be made to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
